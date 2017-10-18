Spain summons Venezuela Ambassador after Maduro's Catalonia comments

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain has summoned the Venezuela ambassador in Madrid to explain comments made by the Latin American country’s President Nicolas Maduro on the situation in Catalonia, the Spanish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro talks to the media during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

On Tuesday, Maduro said that Spain was holding political prisoners after the arrest of two Catalan civic leaders accused by prosecutors of sedition related to protests that last month trapped national police inside a Barcelona building and destroyed their vehicles.