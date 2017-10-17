Catalan answer to Madrid will not change on Thursday - spokesman

MADRID, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Catalan government doesn’t plan to give up on its secession cause and will give the same answer to the central government on Thursday as it did on Monday, the spokesman said on Tuesday.

The comment comes just two days before the regional leader must respond to Madrid’s calls to change his mind on whether or not he has declared independence.

Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont failed to clarify his position on Monday after he made a symbolic declaration of independence Oct. 10 seconds before putting it on hold to call for talks with the Spanish government.

He now has until Thursday to back down.

“Giving in forms no part of this government’s scenarios,” Catalan government spokesman Jordi Turull said. “On Thursday, we won’t give anything different than what we gave on Monday.”