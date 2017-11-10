Catalan parliament speaker pays bail, to be released from prison -court

MADRID, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Catalan parliament’s speaker paid bail of 150,000 euros ($174,780.00) on Friday and will be released from prison after one night there, a Spanish court said.

Carme Forcadell was among six regional lawmakers summoned before Spain’s Supreme Court on Thursday over their role in the region’s banned independence drive. The other five were released on Thursday, four of them on bail.

The court said in statement that it had received Forcadell’s bail payment and an official would go to the prison to release her.