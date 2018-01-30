Catalonia postpones vote for new regional head, sticks with Puigdemont

MADRID, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Catalan parliament speaker said the vote for a new regional head, planned for Tuesday, had been postponed but insisted that self-exiled, former leader Carles Puigdemont was the only viable candidate to lead Catalonia.

“Today’s session has been postponed, but under no circumstance cancelled ... another candidate will not be presented,” Roger Torrent said on Tuesday in a press conference.

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reiterated on Tuesday that Puigdemont could not be a candidate as he was in exile in Brussels after a warrant for his arrest was ordered after he made an illegal declaration of independence end-October. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)