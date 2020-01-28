Catalonia's Puigdemont appeals for help to repay costs of banned referendum

BARCELONA/MADRID (Reuters) - Catalonia’s former leader Carles Puigdemont asked pro-independence supporters on Tuesday to donate money after Spanish authorities ordered him and 19 others to pay back 4.1 million euros of public money spent on a banned independence referendum.

Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras listens as Lorena Roldan of Ciudadanos party speaks during a regional parliamentary investigative commission on Spain's central government decision in 2017 to take control of the Catalan government, at Parliament of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea

On Oct. 1, 2017, the restive northeastern region organised a secession vote declared illegal by Spanish courts. Its leaders then made a short-lived declaration of independence. Puigdemont later fled to Belgium, while other top separatists were jailed.

“If you voted on Oct. 1, we need you,” Puigdemont said in a post on his Twitter account, with a link to a bank account.

Puigdemont, who is now a member of the European Parliament and still lives in exile in Belgium, said Spain’s top public auditors’ office had given him and other separatist politicians 15 days to refund the money before their assets could be seized.

The auditors’ office, which oversees spending by Spain’s political parties and within the public sector - could not immediately confirm the information.

Puigdemont’s appeal for cash comes at a sensitive time, with Madrid and Barcelona planning talks on Catalonia’s future.

Earlier on Tuesday, six jailed separatist leaders were briefly released from prison under heavy police protection to testify in the Catalan parliament, as hundreds of supporters chanted “Independence” and “Freedom for political prisoners”.

It was the first time for the six to leave prison since they were sentenced to lengthy terms over the independence bid.

One of the six, Oriol Junqueras, told an investigative committee of the Catalan parliament he was confident the region would eventually vote again on independence.

“A self-determination referendum is a normal thing. We want to exercise it again and we will exercise it again,” Junqueras, a former deputy regional leader, said in his testimony.

“WE ARE NOT AFRAID”

“We are not afraid, we never were and we are even less so now,” he said.

Junqueras said the planned talks between the Socialist-led Spanish government in Madrid and the pro-independence regional government in Barcelona were a “step forward”, though he was sceptical about their chances for success.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is due in Barcelona on Feb. 6 to set the agenda for the talks.

The dialogue was a condition for Junqueras’ separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) to facilitate Sanchez’s efforts to be appointed prime minister, an arrangement denounced by opposition parties on the Spanish right.