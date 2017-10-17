Detention of Catalan activists a judicial, not political, matter - Spain justice minister

MADRID (Reuters) - The detention of Catalan activists on Monday, the first imprisonment of senior secessionist figures since the region’s Oct. 1 banned referendum on independence, was a judicial, not a political, matter, Spain’s justice minister said on Tuesday.

Jordi Cuixart (L), leader of Omnium Cultural, and Jordi Sanchez of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), arrive to the High Court in Madrid, Spain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

On Monday, the court ordered that the heads of the pro-independence groups Catalan National Assembly (ANC) and Omnium be held without bail pending an investigation for alleged sedition.

“These are not political prisoners because yesterday’s prison ruling was due to a crime (that was committed),” Justice Minister Rafael Catala said at an event in Madrid.