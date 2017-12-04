Former Catalonia vice-president Oriol Junqueras refused bail - court source

MADRID, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Former Catalonia vice-president Oriol Junqueras, former cabinet member Joaquim Forn and two leaders of civic groups ANC and Omnium Cultural, faced with charges of sedition, have been refused bail, a court source said on Monday.

Six other former members of the Catalonia cabinet, detained in custody ahead of an investigation into their part in an illegal unilateral declaration of independence by the then-regional government Oct. 27, were set bail of 100,000 euros ($118,570).

The Catalan leaders, who held a slim parliamentary majority, arranged a vote on the region’s secession, banned by the Constitutional Court, Oct.1 before declaring independence, forcing Madrid to disband the government and take control. ($1 = 0.8434 euros) (Reporting by Raquel Castillo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Emma Pinedo)