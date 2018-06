BERLIN (Reuters) - German prosecutors have formally applied to a higher regional court for the extradition of former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on charges linked to his role in the campaign for the region’s independence, they said on Friday.

Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont reacts during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Files

It is now up to the higher regional court in Schleswig-Holstein to decide on the extradition.