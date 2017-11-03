FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jailed Catalonia leader Santi Vila to leave jail after paying bail
#World News
November 3, 2017 / 10:17 AM / a day ago

Jailed Catalonia leader Santi Vila to leave jail after paying bail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Jailed Catalonia leader Santi Vila, among the nine Catalan leaders ordered to be held in custody on Thursday pending a potential trial over the region’s independence drive, was free to leave jail after paying bail, a court document showed.

The former Catalan government's business head, Santi Vila, who had resigned, arrives to Spain's High Court after being summoned to testify in Madrid, Spain, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Vila, who stepped down from the Catalan cabinet before a unilateral declaration of independence last Friday and has since been pushing for a negotiated solution with the government, was granted bail of 50,000 euros ($58,300) on Thursday.

Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul E. Day

