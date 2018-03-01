FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 4:06 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Puigdemont to pass on Catalan president candidacy - El Nacional

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 1 (Reuters) - Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will step aside from his candidacy for president of the Spanish northeastern region later on Thursday in order to allow another candidate to take his place, El Nacional newspaper said on Thursday, citing sources from Puigdemont’s party Junts per Catalunya.

Puigdemont will name pro-independence campaigner Jordi Sanchez, currently in jail on remand in Madrid for charges of sedition, for his successor as candidate, the paper said.

Neither Puigdemont’s spokesman in Brussels or Junts per Catalunya were immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

