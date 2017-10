MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Constitutional Court said on Tuesday the referendum law passed by the Catalan government Sept. 6 to hold a vote on independence was void, a spokesman said.

Protesters hold up signs reading " Freedom Political Prisoners, Sanchez Cuixart" outside the regional government headquarters after Spain's High Court jailed the leaders of two of the largest separatist organizations, the Catalan National Assembly's Jordi Sanchez and Omnium's Jordi Cuixart, in Barcelona, Spain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The court had originally suspended the referendum law as it studied its legality, though the Catalan government went ahead with the ballot regardless.