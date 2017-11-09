FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's state prosecutor asks judge to jail Catalan parliament speaker - El Pais
November 9, 2017 / 6:07 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Spain's state prosecutor asks judge to jail Catalan parliament speaker - El Pais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Spain’s state prosecutor on Thursday asked the Spanish Supreme Court to jail the Catalan parliament´s speaker and three lawmakers pending an investigation into their role in Catalonia’s banned push for independence, El Pais reported.

The Catalan parliament speaker, Carmen Forcadell, and five regional lawmakers testified on Thursday on charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds

The prosecutor asked the judge to release two other regional lawmakers, according to the newspaper. It was not clear whether their release involved certain conditions. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Angus Berwick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
