October 2, 2018 / 6:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spanish government rejects Catalan ultimatum on self-determination

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s government on Tuesday said it rejected any ultimatum from Catalonia on moving towards self-determination and remained focused on having a wide-ranging dialogue with the restive region to resolve a secession crisis.

Police form a protective line in front of the Catalonian parliament as scuffles broke out at the end of a demonstration on the first anniversary of Catalonia's banned October 1, 2017 independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Catalan regional head Quim Torra had threatened earlier on Tuesday to withdraw parliamentary support for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez if he did not agree within a month on a self-determination mechanism.

“We don’t accept ultimatums,” the government’s spokeswoman Isabel Celaa told journalists at a news conference.

“Self-government yes but independence no,” she added.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

