CORRECTED-Catalan crisis to have an impact on Spain's 2018 growth -De Guindos

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Spain’s economy is expected to be impacted by the political crisis with Catalonia next year, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday.

“For 2018, we expect growth of 2.3 percent, which would be 2.7 or 2.8 percent without the Catalan issue,” he told reporters as he arrived at a meeting with his EU counterparts.

