Spain's Podemos says will analyze Socialist's government proposals but must be willing to share power

FILE PHOTO: Unidas Podemos' (Together We Can) leader Pablo Iglesias speaks during the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Unidas Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias on Tuesday said widely-leaked policy proposals to be unveiled by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were interesting but insisted that Sanchez’s Socialists must be willing to share power with them.

Sanchez’s Socialists will publish on Tuesday over 300 policy proposals as a last-ditch effort to try and get Podemos to back them and avoid elections, a senior party source told Reuters.

The Socialists have repeatedly said over the past weeks that a previous proposal for a coalition government with Podemos was no longer valid and that they were hoping they could back Sanchez from outside government.