Spanish government expects PM investiture vote early July

FILE PHOTO: Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez heads to a meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s new parliament will likely vote at the beginning of July on who will become prime minister, acting government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa said on Friday.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists won a national election at the end of April but failed to gain a parliamentary majority.

Sanchez is for now acting prime minister and is expected to stay in the job, but will need to seek partners to be voted in in what is a very fragmented parliament.

“We estimate that the investiture may take place end of June or beginning of July, though July is more realistic,” Celaa said after a weekly cabinet meeting.