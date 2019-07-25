Spain's Podemos says wants to break coalition talks deadlock with new proposal

Unidas Podemos' (Together We Can) candidate Pablo Iglesias reacts after Spain's general election results were announced, in Madrid, Spain, April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/Files

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s far-left Unidas Podemos on Thursday circulated a new proposal for coalition talks with the Socialist party, saying it aimed to break a deadlock hours ahead of a key vote in parliament.

In the document, Podemos says it wants several cabinet roles, including the labour ministry, which is one of their key demands. But it dropped demands for another sensitive job, the budget ministry.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists have not yet publicly reacted to this.