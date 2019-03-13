Spain's Socialists seen gaining support ahead of April election - El Pais

MADRID (Reuters) - Support for Spain’s Socialists was seen rising ahead of the April 28 election in a poll of polls published by newspaper El Pais late on Tuesday, though the ruling party was expected to fall well short of a majority.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s party was seen winning 27.3 percent of the vote, up since he announced the snap election Feb. 15, while the main conservative opposition, the People’s Party (PP), saw support drop to 20.0 percent.

Backing for far-right party Vox rose sharply to 12.1 percent, while support for new parties centre-right Ciudadanos and Podemos fell to 16.3 percent and 13.8 percent respectively.

The results are an average, calculated by El Pais, of several opinion polls.