Spanish PM calls for Catalan parliament to be formed on Jan. 17
December 29, 2017 / 12:44 PM

Spanish PM calls for Catalan parliament to be formed on Jan. 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called for a Catalan parliament to be formed on Jan. 17, the first step in reinstating a local government that was taken over by Madrid after illegally declaring independence in October.

Once the parliament is formed, members must put forward a candidate to lead the regional government who must then undergo a vote of confidence.

Separatist parties secured a slim majority in a Dec. 21 election, but they may have difficulty forming a government with many of their leaders facing legal proceedings over their role in the independence movement or in self-imposed exile. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
