World News
Spain's Sanchez to meet with Podemos, others to gain support for confirmation

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a brief news conference after his traditional summer meeting with King Felipe at Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca, Spain August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday he would meet next month with Unidas Podemos as well as regional parties, including Catalan separatists, in order to seek support for a confirmation vote.

“At the end of August or beginning of September, we will be meeting with different political forces that could be open to supporting a confirmation of the Socialists,” Sanchez told journalists.

Sanchez has spent the week meeting with unions, business associations, enviromentalists and cultural groups in hopes of garnering support for a third vote.

He has until late September to be confirmed as premier or field another candidate. Failing that, a new election would be called for Nov. 10.

Reporting by Jose Elías Rodríguez and Ashifa Kassam, editing by Andrés González

