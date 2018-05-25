FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
May 25, 2018 / 11:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spain's Socialists to call snap election if they win no confidence vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s socialist leader Pedro Sanchez on Friday said it would call a snap election if his party was to win the no confidence vote it put forward against Prime Minister Mariano over a graft case involving members of his People’s Party.

Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez speaks during the national congress in Madrid, Spain June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho/Files

“Our motion of confidence has been put forward to form a socialist government and recover political and institutional normality. But we would then call snap elections as soon as possible,” Sanchez told a news conference.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Raquel Castillo; editing by Julien Toyer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.