Spain's Socialists to call snap election if they win no confidence vote

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s socialist leader Pedro Sanchez on Friday said it would call a snap election if his party was to win the no confidence vote it put forward against Prime Minister Mariano over a graft case involving members of his People’s Party.

Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez speaks during the national congress in Madrid, Spain June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho/Files

“Our motion of confidence has been put forward to form a socialist government and recover political and institutional normality. But we would then call snap elections as soon as possible,” Sanchez told a news conference.