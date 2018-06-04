FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 9:46 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

No early elections in Spain, aide to new PM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - A close aide to new Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday rejected any prospect of early elections, despite his Socialist party being well short of a majority in parliament.

Spain's new Prime Minister and Socialist party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez swears in during a ceremony at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain, June 2, 2018. Emilio Naranjo/Pool via REUTERS

Sanchez, whose party holds just 84 of 350 seats, was propelled to head of government on Friday after convincing an unlikely alliance of anti-austerity and nationalist parties to oust the conservatives over a corruption scandal.

“It’s clearly unusual to govern with 84 lawmakers but the political situation remains very fragmented and everything suggests a new election wouldn’t fix that,” Jose Luis Abalos, often described as Sanchez’s right-hand man, told COPE radio.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Paul Day and John Stonestreet

