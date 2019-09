Spain's center-right Ciudadanos considers abstention to facilitate Sanchez's investiture - El Mundo

Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera delivers a speech during the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s center-right Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera is considering abstaining in a parliamentary vote to facilitate Pedro Sanchez’s investiture as premier under a number of conditions, El Mundo newspaper said on Monday.

Rivera in a news conference called on conservative party leader Pablo Casado to together propose a pact to Sanchez, that would include not increasing taxes and applying direct rule again in Catalonia if the regional government rejects an upcoming sentence in a separatist trial.

He did not explicitly mention a possible abstention.

Rivera had so far rejected any form of support or even an abstention. Sanchez has until Sept. 23 to be voted in by parliament. If not, the country will head to elections.