Demonstrators strip naked in Barcelona to protest at fur, leather use

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Animal rights activists stripped naked and covered themselves in fake blood in Barcelona on Sunday in a protest against the use of fur and leather.

Dozens of activists lay naked and motionless in the busy Plaza Catalunya square, one of Barcelona’s main shopping and tourism destinations, besides a sign reading “How many lives just for a coat?”.

The protest was organised by the Spanish branch of animal rights group Anima Naturalis.