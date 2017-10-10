FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catalonia independence declaration would not impact Spain rating - DBRS
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 7 days ago

Catalonia independence declaration would not impact Spain rating - DBRS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency DBRS said on Tuesday that any declaration of independence by Catalonia would have no “practical implications” for Spain in the near-term and therefore not impact the country’s rating.

Catalonia’s secessionist leader Carles Puigdemont is due to address the region’s parliament in Barcelona around 1600 GMT and could ask the assembly to vote on a unilateral declaration of independence from Madrid.

“A declaration of independence would have no practical implications in the near term and that would mean Catalan companies, the Catalan banks will remain part of Spain, part of the European Union,” Javier Rouillet, lead analyst for Spain at DBRS, said on a call with journalists.

“Therefore we are not concerned about this particular declaration.”

DBRS confirmed Spain’s rating at A (low) on Friday. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Marc Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.