Spanish anti-terrorism police foil plans for Seville attack

MADRID (Reuters) - Anti-terrorism police foiled a planned attack in Seville, leading to the arrest of a jihadist suspect in Morocco, Spanish police said on Wednesday.

Police were raiding the suspect’s flat in the southern Spanish city.

The operation was coordinated between Spain and Morocco, they said in a statement.

Spanish news website El Confidencial cited unnamed sources as saying the suspect had targeted Easter celebrations in the city.

Police said the interior ministry decided last week to beef up security procedures for events including Easter parades and elections. Spain holds a national election on April 28.

They declined to comment on the El Confidencial report or give further detail. The Interior Ministry also declined to comment.