December 16, 2019 / 7:35 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Roche wins UK clearance for $4.3 billion Spark takeover as U.S. review continues

FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Roche's logo is seen at their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche won clearance from Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority for its $4.3 billion takeover of gene therapy company Spark Therapeutics, the London Stock Exchange said on Monday, as a U.S. review continues.

“The CMA found that Spark is not the only supplier developing a gene therapy treatment and that its products are not currently considered to hold any particular clinical or commercial advantages over those being developed by other suppliers,” the exchange said in a statement.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Edmund Blair

