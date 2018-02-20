FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 20, 2018 / 8:01 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Spark NZ's half-year profit falls as rising competition hurts bottom line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s biggest telecommunications and internet provider Spark New Zealand Ltd said first half net profit fell about 3 percent as it experienced fierce competition in the mobile market.

Net profit was NZ$172 million ($126.30 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, the company said on Wednesday compared to NZ$178 million a year ago. Analysts at Morgan Stanley had forecast an interim profit of NZ$174 million.

The company declared a total interim dividend of 12.5 New Zealand cents per share, made up of an ordinary dividend of 11 cents and a special dividend of 1.5 cents. ($1 = 1.3618 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye/Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.