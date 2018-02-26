FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 26, 2018 / 2:00 PM / a day ago

Spectrum Brands to merge with top shareholder HRG in $10 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, which makes consumer products such as batteries and pet foods, said on Monday it would merge with its biggest shareholder HRG Group Inc, a holding company, in a deal valued at $10 billion.

Spectrum Brands shareholders will get one newly issued share of the combined company for each Spectrum Brands share they own in a tax-free transaction.

The current Spectrum Brands management team will lead the combined company and HRG’s board will be replaced by the Spectrum Brands board. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.