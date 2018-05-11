SpiceJet March-quarter profit rises nearly 11 percent

(Reuters) - SpiceJet Ltd posted a 10.8 percent growth in March-quarter profit on Friday, helped by a rise in passenger yields during the period.

Employees work inside a travel agency office besides a model of a SpiceJet aircraft in Ahmedabad February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

The airline's standalone net profit, which excludes results of units SpiceJet Merchandise and SpiceJet Technic, rose to 461.5 million rupees ($6.85 million) in the quarter ended March, from 416.4 million rupees a year earlier, SpiceJet said on Friday. reut.rs/2rzE4Qc

Passenger yields, a measure of fares and distance flown, rose 8 percent during the quarter. SpiceJet’s market share was the fourth largest in the quarter, according to India’s aviation regulator.

Total income from operations jumped about 25 percent to 20.29 billion rupees.

($1 = 67.3300 Indian rupees)

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft taxis on the tarmac after landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport in Mumbai November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files