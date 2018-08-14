FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
August 14, 2018 / 9:31 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

SpiceJet posts first-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd reported a loss for the first quarter on Tuesday, impacted by higher expenses and foreign exchanges losses.

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 passenger aircraft prepares to land at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

The airline's standalone net loss, which excludes results of units SpiceJet Merchandise and SpiceJet Technic, was 380.6 million rupees ($5.44 million) in the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a profit of 1.75 billion rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2P40ILg

Total expenses in the quarter rose 31.2 percent to 22.45 billion rupees.

SpiceJet also accounted for 510 million rupees as forex losses due to the depreciation of the rupee.

Total income from operations in the first quarter rose 19.6 percent to 22.36 billion rupees.

($1 = 69.9175 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.