SpiceJet posts first-quarter loss

(Reuters) - Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd reported a loss for the first quarter on Tuesday, impacted by higher expenses and foreign exchanges losses.

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 passenger aircraft prepares to land at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

The airline's standalone net loss, which excludes results of units SpiceJet Merchandise and SpiceJet Technic, was 380.6 million rupees ($5.44 million) in the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a profit of 1.75 billion rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2P40ILg

Total expenses in the quarter rose 31.2 percent to 22.45 billion rupees.

SpiceJet also accounted for 510 million rupees as forex losses due to the depreciation of the rupee.

Total income from operations in the first quarter rose 19.6 percent to 22.36 billion rupees.

($1 = 69.9175 Indian rupees)