Money News
November 14, 2018 / 8:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

SpiceJet posts second quarterly loss on higher fuel costs, weak rupee

2 Min Read

A man looks out through a window with an advertisement of SpiceJet Airline, on a commercial building in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

(Reuters) - Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd reported its second straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by higher fuel costs and a weaker rupee.

Standalone net loss, which excludes results of units SpiceJet Merchandise and SpiceJet Technic, was 3.89 billion rupees ($53.90 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 1.05 billion rupees a year earlier. Aircraft fuel expenses climbed 55.8 percent to 8.45 billion rupees.

A combination of rising oil prices, high fuel taxes, a weak rupee, low fares and intense competition have slashed profits in the world’s fastest-growing aviation market which is clocking 20 percent annual passenger growth.

Rivals Jet Airways (India) Ltd and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which owns the country’s largest domestic carrier by market share - IndiGo, also reported losses for the September quarter.

SpiceJet, based in Gurugram, said its results were expected to pick up over the next two-three quarters and that it would take deliveries of 10 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in September-December.

Shares of SpiceJet were up 3.50 percent, while the broader Mumbai market was almost flat.

($1 = 72.1675 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.