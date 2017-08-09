FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 5 days ago

Valve maker Spirax-Sarco H1 revenue rises 25 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc reported a 25 pct rise in first-half revenue, helped by acquisitions, a weak sterling and strength in its operations outside the UK.

Spirax-Sarco, which makes steam traps and pumps for industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, chemicals and power, said revenue rose to 428.6 million pounds ($556.7 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 344 million pounds a year earlier.

The company said adjusted profit before tax rose 30 percent to 99.2 million pounds in the period. ($1 = 0.7699 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

