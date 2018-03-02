FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Healthcare
March 2, 2018 / 7:22 AM / a day ago

Britain's Spire Healthcare 2017 core earnings down 7.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc, Britain’s second-largest healthcare firm, said 2017 core earnings fell 7.4 percent, hurt by weakness in its business linked to NHS online referrals.

The company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 150 million pounds ($206.7 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 162 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to 931.7 million pounds in the period.

$1 = 0.7258 pounds Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.