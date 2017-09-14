FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spire Healthcare H1 profit slumps on impairment charge, start-up costs
September 14, 2017 / 6:23 AM / in a month

Spire Healthcare H1 profit slumps on impairment charge, start-up costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare said first-half profit slumped 75 percent, hurt by a charge relating to a legal settlement and start-up costs at its new hospital in Nottingham.

Britain’s second-largest healthcare firm said profit after tax fell to 8.9 million pounds ($11.75 million), for the six months ended June 30, from 35.7 million pounds a year ago.

However, revenue rose 2.4 percent to 481 million pounds during the period. ($1 = 0.7576 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

