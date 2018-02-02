Spirit AeroSystems posts 13.5 pct rise in quarterly profit

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported a 13.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, and said it had increased share repurchase authorization up to $1 billion.

Spirit Aero’s net income rose to $122.8 million, or $1.07 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $108.2 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.32 per share.

Total revenue rose 9.2 percent to $1.71 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)