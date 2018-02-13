Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

WINTER OLYMPICS

XXIII Winter Games, Pyeongchang, South Korea (Feb. 9-25)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Organisers will be hoping the winds will have abated enough for the Alpine skiing programme to get under way with the men’s combined event scheduled at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. The women’s snowboarding halfpipe is also expected to be decided after the slopestyle competitors were buffetted by strong cross winds that raised question about athlete welfare.(OLYMPICS-2018-) (PIX/TV), expect throughout)

SOCCER

Champions League, last 16, first leg (1945)

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur

Basel v Manchester City

Juve put unbeaten European home run on the line versus Spurs

TURIN - Italian champions Juventus, unbeaten at home in European competition since April 2013, host Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their last 16 tie. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-TOT/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, 500 words)

Basel face daunting task of trying to stop Man City

BASEL - Swiss champions FC Basel hope to pull off a huge upset when they host runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City in their last 16 first-leg match. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-/BAS-MCI (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, 500 words)

Real’s Zidane, PSG’s Emery hold news conferences

MADRID - Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and Paris St Germain counterpart Unai Emery hold news conferences before their teams meet in the last 16 on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX, TV), by Richard Martin, 300 words)

Liverpool’s Klopp, Porto’s Conceicao holds new conferences

PORTO - Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and Porto counterpart Sergio Conceicao hold news conferences before their teams meet in the last 16 on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-LIV/PREVIEW (PIX, TV), 300 words)

Europa League last 32, first leg

Red Star Belgrade v CSKA Moscow (1700)

Red Star meet CSKA in Europe League

BELGRADE - Former European champions Red Star Belgrade face CSKA Moscow in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie. (SOCCER-EUROPA-RSB-CSK/, expect by 1930 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 300 words)

NBA

Jazz put win streak on line against Warriors

The Utah Jazz face a tough challenge seeking to extend their nine-game winning streak when they host the perennially tough San Antonio Spurs in one of six games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)

NHL

Lighting and Leafs in Atlantic showdown

Atlantic Division rivals meet as first-placed Tampa Bay Lightning visit the third-placed Toronto Maple Leafs in one of three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)

CRICKET

New Zealand v England, T20 international

WELLINGTON - New Zealand face England in the fourth match of the Trans-Tasman Twenty20 Tri-Series in Wellington. Australia have already qualified for the final after three successive wins. (CRICKET-T20-TRI/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 300 words)

South Africa v India, fifth ODI, Port Elizabeth

South Africa bid to stay in the hunt in ODI series

PORT ELIZABETH - South Africa seek to stay in contention in the six-game one-day series when they host India at St George’s Park. (CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-IND/, by Nick Said

TENNIS

Qatar Open

Muguruza and Konta in second round action in Doha

DOHA - World number four Garbine Muguruza takes on China’s Duan Yingying in the second round while Britain’s Johanna Konta meets American Bernarda Pera. (TENNIS-DOHA/WOMEN, 300 words) (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)