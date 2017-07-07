Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday, July 7

July 7 (Reuters) - Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

TENNIS

Wimbledon

Murray and Nadal take centre stage in third round

LONDON - Twice champion Rafa Nadal takes on rising Russian Karel Khachanov on Centre Court in the third round before Andy Murray faces tricky Italian Fabio Fognini in the quest to defend his crown. Venus Williams plays Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka on Court One. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect throughout, by Ossian Shine, Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar, Toby Davis, Pravin Char, Alison Williams and Simon Evans)

RUGBY

British and Irish Lions tour

All Blacks and Lions prepare for series decider

AUCKLAND - The British and Irish Lions and All Blacks complete their final preparations ahead of the deciding third test at Eden Park, with the world champions' captain Kieran Read due to play his 100th test match. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/, expect throughout, by Greg Stutchbury, 500 words)

Super Rugby round 16

Queensland Reds v ACT Brumbies (0945)

Western Force v Melbourne Rebels (1155)

Brumbies seek higher seeding in Reds clash

ACT Brumbies already have the Australian conference title in the bag but need a victory over the Queensland Reds at Lang Park in Brisbane to secure a higher seeding in the playoffs. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/REDS, expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, 300 words)

We will also carry a rolling highlights with brief summaries of each match in the round. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/HIGHLIGHTS)

MOTOR RACING

Austrian Grand Prix

Hamilton and Vettel back on track in Austria

SPIELBERG, Austria - Formula One title rivals Sebastian Vettel, championship leader for Ferrari, and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton put recent controversy behind them and get back on track for free practice (MOTOR-F1-AUSTRIA/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6 A.M. ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

CRICKET

England v South Africa first test

Root resumes on 184 not out with England in charge

LONDON - England captain Joe Root resumes on 184 not out with the hosts on 357-5 as they look to turn the screw on South Africa during the second day of the first test at Lord's. (CRICKET-TEST-ENG-ZAF/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France: Stage Seven

Kittel looking to snatch 12th Tour stage win

NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES, FRANCE - Marcel Kittel is looking to join Erik Zabel as the German rider with most Tour de France stage wins as the seventh stage, a 213.5-km ride from Troyes, is likely to be decided in a bunch sprint. (CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot)

ATHLETICS

Diamond League, Lausanne

South African Van Niekerk wins on international return

LAUSANNE, France - South African Wayde van Niekerk cruised to victory in the Diamond League 400 metres on Thursday in his first international race since he set the world record at last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/LAUSANNE, moved, 400 words)

BOXING

Boxing needs Mayweather v McGregor fight, says Khan

MUMBAI - Amir Khan spent years trying to nail down a fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr yet he is more than happy to see the undefeated multi-division world champion come out of retirement for a bout against a man who has never had one professional boxing match. (BOXING-ENGLAND/KHAN (INTERVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 700 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic (to 9), W. Virginia

Love enters second round two shots back of leader Munoz

Twice former U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III enters the second round two shots back of Colombian overnight leader Sebastian Munoz while New Zealand’s Danny Lee, the reigning champion from 2015, is among a group of six golfers three shots off the pace at the Old White TPC Course. (GOLF-GREENBRIER/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Irish Open

Im and Hebert lead the way as McIlroy toils

American Daniel Im and France's Benjamin Hebert share the first-round lead after superb eight-under-par rounds of 64 at Portstewart but local favourite Rory McIlroy is struggling.(GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3:PM ET, 300 words)

SOCCER

Spain's women's team hungry to finally realise potential

BARCELONA - Women's soccer is on the rise in Spain after years of stagnation and Vicky Losada believes she and her team mates can boost its growth with a strong showing at this month's Euros in the Netherlands. (SOCCER-WOMEN-EURO/LOSADA (PIX), moving at 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 500 words)

European club news

We will have the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout) (Asia desk editor: Nick Mulvenney)