Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday, July 8

July 8 (Reuters) - Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

RUGBY

New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, 3rd test (0735)

All Blacks aim to celebrate Read milestone with series win

AUCKLAND - All Blacks captain Kieran Read will play his 100th test match in the series-deciding third test against the British and Irish Lions, who are looking to create their own slice of history by becoming the second combined team from the Home Nations to seal a series victory in New Zealand. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/, expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

Super Rugby

Stormers vs Sunwolves

Already-qualified Stormers take on hopeful Sunwolves

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers, who have already qualified for the Super Rugby quarter-finals, host the Sunwolves of Japan, who will be looking to improve on their 94-7 drubbing last weekend against the Lions. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/STORMERS, by Nick Said, 400 words)

TENNIS

Wimbledon

Djokovic and Federer top the bill on Centre Court

LONDON - Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer face third-round matches on Centre Court against Latvia's unpredictable Ernests Gulbis and dangerous German Mischa Zverev respectively, while women's top seed Angelique Kerber faces American Shelby Rogers. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect throughout, by Ossian Shine, Mitch Phillips, Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar, Toby Davis, Pravin Char, Clare Lovell and Simon Evans)

MOTOR RACING

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying

Pole up for grabs after grid penalty hits Hamilton's hopes

SPIELBERG, Austria - Ferrari's championship leader Sebastian Vettel will fancy his chances of pole position after Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton incurred an automatic five place grid penalty for a gearbox change. (MOTOR-F1-AUSTRIA/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1315 GMT/9:15 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock

CRICKET

England v South Africa first test

LONDON - South Africa will resume on 214-5 on the third day at Lord's in reply to England's first-innings 458. (CRICKET-TEST-ENG-ZAF/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France: Stage eight

Aggressive riders expected to dominate stage eight

STATION DES ROUSSES, FRANCE - Aggressive riders with climbing abilities are expected to take centre stage in a hilly eight stage trek from Dole, with the overall favourites kept in check ahead of Sunday's punishing ride in the Jura mountains. (CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic (to 9)

Munoz takes three-shot lead into third round

Columbia’s Sebastian Munoz enters the third round at the Old White TPC Course three shots clear of Americans Ben Martin and Hudson Swafford while New Zealand’s Danny Lee, the reigning champion from 2015, is among a group of three golfers a further shot off the pace. (GOLF-GREENBRIER/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Irish Open

Hebert and Im stay one-shot clear heading into third round

Benjamin Hebert of France and American Daniel Im hold a one-shot lead over Spain's Jon Rahm with another group, including Japan's Hideto Matsuyama, in touch with the pacesetters. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

LPGA: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic (to 9) Wisconsin

Third round action from the inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. (GOLF-THORNBERRY/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

European club news

We will have the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

BASEBALL

Yankees’ Judge tries to keep up big-hitting ways

Big-hitting rookie Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees host the Milwaukee Brewers while reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello gets the call for the Boston Red Sox against the host Tampa Bay Rays in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)