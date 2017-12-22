Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Arsenal v Liverpool (1945)

Arsenal face Liverpool in battle for top four spot

LONDON - Fifth-placed Arsenal host Liverpool, who are one point ahead in fourth and thrashed the Gunners 4-0 at Anfield earlier in the season, as the festive programme gets underway at the Emirates Stadium. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

We’ll also bring you all the build-up to the weekend matches with coverage of team news and injury updates plus the managers’ news conferences. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout)

La Liga

Espanyol v Atletico Madrid

Atletico look to close gap on leaders Barca

MADRID - Atletico Madrid visit Espanyol with the chance to move within three points of leaders Barcelona who play champions Real Madrid in the ‘Clasico’ on Saturday. (SOCCER-SPAIN-ESY-ATM/ (PIX), expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Barca, Real hold news conferences ahead of the ‘Clasico’

MADRID/BARCELONA - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Barcelona counterpart Ernesto Valverde hold news conferences ahead of the first ‘Clasico’ of the season at the Bernabeu on Saturday. (SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-FCB/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Russian Paralympic Committee holds news conference

MOSCOW - The Russian Paralympic Committee holds a news conference after the International Paralympic Committee on Wednesday maintained its suspension of the country ahead of Pyeongchang Winter Games. (PARALYMPICS-2018/RUSSIA (PIX, TV), expect from 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, 400 words)

Tokyo organisers expected to outline Games budget cuts

TOKYO – Tokyo 2020 organisers unveiled a budget of $12.6 billion for the next Summer Olympics, a $300 million reduction from projections earlier this year, and said they are targeting more cuts in a bid to reduce the burden on Japanese taxpayers. (OLYMPICS-2020/BUDGET (TV, PIX), moved, by Linda Sieg, 400 words)

CRICKET

The Ashes

Australia v England, fourth test, Melbourne (from 26)

Australia look to continue series sweep bid

MELBOURNE - We continue our buildup to the fourth test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Australia will look to extend their lead to 4-0 in the five-test series (CRICKET-ASHES/)

India v Sri Lanka, 2nd T20, Indore

India look to clinch series against Sri Lanka

India will eye a second successive Twenty20 win over Sri Lanka to clinch the series with a match to spare, adding to their test and one-day series triumphs over the tourists. (CRICKET-T20-IND-LKA/, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

Zimbabwe coach Heath Streak leading revival

CAPE TOWN - Zimbabwe prepare for the first ever four-day test against South Africa on Boxing Day under coach Heath Streak, who has orchestrated the return of several overseas-based players to the international fold. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/STREAK, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Men’s World Cup Slalom

Hirscher bids to retain top spot in slalom standings

SOELDEN, Austria - Local favourite Marcel Hirscher looks for his 22nd slalom win as the Austrian aims to retain top spot in the World Cup standings at Madonna di Campiglio. First run starts at 1030 GMT/6:30 PM ET, second run by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, (ALPINE-SKIING/MEN (PIX), 300 words)

NBA

Cavs try to get back on winning track

Two nights after losing for just the second time in 20 games, the Cleveland Cavaliers seek to bounce back when they host the Chicago Bulls in one of five games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Blackhawks take win streak to Dallas

The Chicago Blackhawks try to stretch the league’s longest active win streak to six games when they visit the Dallas Stars, while the reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins host the Columbus Blue Jackets in two of the 10 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)