Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

CRICKET

First Ashes test

Australia cruise to 10-wicket victory over England

BRISBANE - Australia sealed a dominant 10-wicket victory over England on the final day of the opening Ashes test, chasing down 170 runs without loss to put a huge dent in the tourists’ pride. (CRICKET-ASHES/, moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

India v Sri Lanka, second test, Nagpur (to 28)

India eye innings victory against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka resumed on 21-1 in their second innings on the fourth day of the second test against India. (CRICKET-TEST-IND-LKA/, expect throughout, 400 words)

SOCCER

We will also bring reaction and injury news from the weekend’s fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/ expect throughout)

NFL

Ravens and Texans meet as playoff hopes flicker

The Baltimore Ravens (5-5), in need of a victory to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, are favourites to beat the Houston Texans (4-6) as Week 12 of the National Football League concludes with a Monday night showdown between the two AFC teams. (FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-HOU/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Simmons expected back for 76ers against Cavs

Australian Ben Simmons, who leads all rookies in scoring, rebounds and assists, is expected to return for Philadelphia (11-7) after missing the previous game with a sore elbow, as the 76ers meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-7) in one of eight games on the schedule. (BASKEBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

Penguins face in-state rival Flyers

The defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins (12-10-3) seek to build on a slow start to the season when they host Pennsylvania rival Philadelphia Flyers (8-9-6) in one of five games on the schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)