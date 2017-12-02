Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Chelsea v Newcastle United (1230)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool (1500)

Everton v Huddersfield Town (1500)

Leicester City v Burnley (1500)

Stoke City v Swansea City (1500)

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)

West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace (1500)

Arsenal v Manchester United (1730)

LONDON - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho resume their rivalry at the Emirates Stadium, where the Gunners are on a run of 12 successive home wins in the Premier League. Liverpool travel to Brighton with a top four spot in their sights. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect by 1730 GMT/12.30 PM ET, by Ian Chadband, 600 words)

We will also have mini match reports on every game.

La Liga

Barcelona v Celta Vigo (1200)

Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad (1515)

Sevilla v Deportivo Coruna (1730)

Athletic Club v Real Madrid (1945)

BARCELONA - Liga leaders Barcelona host Celta Vigo in the early game hoping to provisionally stretch their gap over nearest challengers Valencia to seven points. Later Atletico Madrid host Real Sociedad before champions Real Madrid visit troubled Athletic Bilbao. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 500 words)

Bundeslia

Mainz v FC Augsburg (1430)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund (1430)

FC Bayern Munich v Hanover 96 (1430)

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig (1430)

Werder Bremen v VfB Stuttgart (1430)

FC Schalke 04 v Cologne (1730)

BERLIN - German champions Bayern Munich will look to bounce back from last weak’s league loss and protect their three-point lead at the top when they take on Hanover 96 in the Bundesliga. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Racing Strasbourg v Paris St Germain (1600)

Monaco v Angers SCO (1900)

ESTAC Troyes v En Avant de Guingamp (1900)

Lille v Toulouse (1900)

Nice v Metz (1900)

Stade Rennes v Amiens SC (1900)

PARIS - Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain will look to stretch their 10-point lead at the summit when they visit Strasbourg. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 200 words)

CRICKET

The Ashes

Australia v England, second test, Adelaide

England look to level series in Adelaide

ADELAIDE - England failed to forge the breakthroughs they needed after gambling on bowling first in the inaugural day-night Ashes test on Saturday with Australia 33 without loss at the end of a rain-disrupted opening session. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX) expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

India v Sri Lanka, 3rd test (to 6)

Milestone beckons dominant India against Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI - India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the third and final test at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. (CRICKET-TEST-IND-LKA/, expect throughout, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)

RUGBY LEAGUE

World Cup final

Australia v England (0800)

Smith likely to lift World Cup to cap superb year

Cameron Smith’s Australia have quietly and efficiently worked their way through the rugby league World Cup and are hot favourites to lift their 11th title against an England team who almost threw away a 20-0 lead in the semi-finals against a rampant Tonga. (RUGBY LEAGUE-WORLDCUP-AUS-ENG/, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

Rugby Union

Wales v South Africa

CARDIFF - After losing to Australia and New Zealand in recent weeks, Wales are after a southern hemisphere scalp as they host South Africa in the last test of the year. (RUGBY-UNION-WAL-ZAF/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

GOLF

Hero World Challenge (to 3)

Tiger in the chase in Bahamas

Tiger Woods, in his first tournament following a near 10-month layoff during which he had back surgery, sits five strokes off the lead heading into the third round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. (GOLF-HERO/ expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

Australian PGA Championship, Gold Coast (to 3)

Jordan Zunic matched the course record after a near flawless eight-under 64 that included 11 birdies as he stormed into a three-shot lead at the end of the Australian PGA Championship third round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/AUSTRALASIA, moving shortly, 300 words)

European Tour

MAURITIUS - India’s Arjun Atwal will take a one shot lead into the third round of the European Tour event at Heritage Golf Club with a group of players close on his tail. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ 150 words)

MOTOR RACING

Alfa Romeo Sauber presentation

ARESE, ITALY - Alfa Romeo present their new partnership with Swiss Formula One team Sauber and could also announce their 2018 driver line-up, with Monaco’s Formula Two champion Charles Leclerc expected to be one of them. FiatChrysler boss Sergio Marchionne will also be attending. (MOTOR-F1-SAUBER/ (PIX, TV), by Agnieszka Flak, 300 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Feuz seeks downhill title at Beaver Creek

Swiss Beat Feuz goes for his second downhill win of the World Cup season when he races on the Bird of Prey course at Beaver Creek. (ALPINE-SKIING/MEN, expect by 0000 GMT/ 7 PM ET, 250 words)

Huetter out for repeat win

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta – Austria’s Conny Huetter, back on the World Cup circuit after last year’s knee injury, seeks a second downhill victory in as many days at the Canadian resort with American star Lindsey Vonn hoping to bounce back from Friday’s crash. (ALPINE-SKIING/WOMEN, expect by 2000 GMT/7 PM ET, 250 words)

NBA

Cavaliers out to keep streak going

The red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers bid for an 11th consecutive win when the struggling Memphis Grizzlies visit and the Portland Trail Blazers, in a tight race with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Northwest Division, are home to the New Orleans Pelicans in two of the eight games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words

NHL

Lightning hope to say on top; Canadiens go for five in row

The Tampa Bay Lightning try to stay out front in the Atlantic Division when they meet the visiting San Jose Sharks and the Montreal Canadiens risk a four-game winning streak at home against the Detroit Red Wings in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)