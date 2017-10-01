Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion (1100)

Everton v Burnley (1315)

Newcastle United v Liverpool (1530)

Arsenal and Liverpool in action

LONDON - Liverpool and Arsenal will hope to maintain pace with the top four when they face Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday. Elsewhere Everton will look to make it back-to-back wins when they host Burnley. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect from 1330 GMT/9:30 PM ET, 600 words)

La Liga

Real Sociedad v Real Betis (1000)

Barcelona v Las Palmas (1415)

Valencia v Athletic Club (1630)

Villarreal v Eibar (1630)

Real Madrid v Espanyol (1845)

Barcelona aim to strengthen La Liga lead

MADRID - La Liga leaders Barcelona host Las Palmas in the background of a controversial referendum in Catalonia on a possible break from Spain held on the same day. Real Madrid host Espanyol seraching for a first home league win of the campaign after a confidence boosting win at Borussia Dortmund. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 500 words)

Serie A

Napoli v Cagliari (1030)

Benevento v Inter Milan (1300)

Chievo Verona v Fiorentina (1300)

SPAL v Crotone (1300)

Lazio v Sassuolo (1300)

Torino v Verona (1300)

AC Milan v AS Roma (1600)

Atalanta Bergamo v Juventus (1845)

Napoli and Juventus eager to hold of chasing pack

Napoli and Juventus will be eager to maintain their place on top of the Serie A standings when they take on Cagliari and Atalanta Bergamo respectively. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Freiburg v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (1130)

Hertha Berlin v FC Bayern Munich (1330)

Cologne v RB Leipzig (1600)

Third placed Bayern travel to Hertha

Champions Bayern Munich will be eager to close the gap with leaders Borussia Dortmund when they travel to mid table Hertha Berlin. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)

Ligue 1

ESTAC Troyes v St Etienne (1300)

Angers SCO v Olympique Lyon (1500)

Nice v Olympique Marseille (1900)

MOTOR RACING

Malaysian Grand Prix

Hamilton starts on pole, Vettel at the back

SEPANG, Malaysia - Championship leader Lewis Hamilton can take another big step towards a fourth Formula One title after qualifying on pole with Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel starting last. The Mercedes driver needs no reminder, however, that he led last year only to retire with an engine problem. (MOTOR-F1-MALAYSIA/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0900 GMT/4 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 500 words)

GOLF

Presidents Cup (to Oct 1)

U.S. can clinch seventh consecutive title with one singles victory

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey - The United States need only one victory in the 12 singles matches to score their seventh consecutive victory over an overmatched Internationals team at Liberty National. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Andrew Both, 400 words)

CRICKET

India v Australia, fifth ODI, Nagpur

Australia eye win in final ODI in Nagpur

Steve Smith’s Australia will look to carry some momentum into the three-match Twenty20 series with a win in the fifth and final one-day against India, who have an unassailable 3-1 lead. (CRICKET-ODI-IND-AUS/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 ET, 300 words)

South Africa v Bangladesh first test

POTCHEFSTROOM, SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa, with eight wickets in hand, will be looking to extend a 230-run lead and set a mammoth target on the fourth day at Senwes Park before putting Bangladesh in for their second innings. (CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-BGD/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 300 words)

RUGBY LEAGUE

NRL Grand Final (0915)

Cowboys look to find gap in front-running Storm

SYDNEY - The North Queensland Cowboys will need all the luck to run their way when they face a Melbourne Storm side regarded as one of the best in the NRL having lost just four games all season and farewelling stalwart Cooper Cronk. (RUGBY-LEAGUE-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

NFL

Steelers take on Ravens in Baltimore

The New Orleans Saints meet the Miami Dolphins in London’s Wembley Stadium before the Pittsburgh Steelers play division rivals Ravens in Baltimore and the Carolina Panthers visit the New England Panthers in three of 14 games on the National Football League schedule. (FOOTBALL-NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)