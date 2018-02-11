Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

WINTER OLYMPICS

XXIII Winter Games, Pyeongchang, South Korea (Feb. 9-25)

Sunday is the second full day of competition at the Olympics and features several medals but one of winter sport’s most prestigious events -- Alpine skiing’s men’s downhill -- was postponed due to high winds.

There will also be men’s medals in skiathlon, biathlon, slopestyle and luge, as well as the women’s moguls final.

We will have extensive coverage of every event and news conference throughout the day. (OLYMPICS-2018-) (PIX/TV)

SOCCER

Premier League

Huddersfield Town v Bournemouth (1200)

Newcastle United v Manchester United (1415)

Southampton v Liverpool (1630)

Man United bid to close gap on runaway leaders City

LONDON - Manchester United will aim to cut the gap on leaders Manchester City to 13 points with victory at Newcastle where their manager Jose Mourinho has never won in the Premier League. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

We will have mini reports on each match and sidebars on merit.

La Liga

Sevilla v Girona (1100)

Barcelona v Getafe (1515)

Celta Vigo v Espanyol (1730)

Valencia v Levante (1945)

BARCELONA - Leaders Barcelona play Getafe at home looking to maintain their nine-point gap over nearest challengers Atletico Madrid but will be without crucial defender Samuel Umtiti. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

Bundesliga

VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1430)

Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg (1700)

Serie A

Sassuolo v Cagliari (1130)

Chievo v Genoa (1400)

Inter Milan v Bologna (1400)

Sampdoria v Hellas Verona (1400)

Torino v Udinese (1400)

AS Roma v Benevento (1945)

Inter aim to end winless run

MILAN - Inter Milan host Bologna looking to end a run of eight matches without a win in Serie A. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Strasbourg v Troyes (1400)

Nantes v Lille (1600)

Olympique Lyonnais v Rennes (2000)

Asian Champions League

KUALA LUMPUR - With new coach Vitor Pereira at the helm, Chinese Super League nearly men Shanghai SIPG kick off their Asian Champions League campaign against Japanese champions Kawasaki Frontale. (SOCCER-ASIA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/1000 AM ET, 500 words)

RUGBY UNION

Six Nations

Scotland v France (1500)

Scotland look to recover from Wales mauling

EDINBURGH - Scotland, humbled 34-7 by Wales in their opening match, look to bounce back by beating France at Murrayfield. (RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-FRA/, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

TENNIS

Fed Cup first round

We will wrap up the matches. (TENNIS-FEDCUP/, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)