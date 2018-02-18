Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

WINTER OLYMPICS

Men’s giant slalom the big draw

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - After a day of shocks on snow and ice there is a real buzz around the Olympic venues with every competitior wondering if this could be their day. The men’s giant slalom is centre stage in Alpine, where Austria’s Marcel Hirscher is favourite to take his second gold of the Games, and there are also medals available in cross country, biathlon, speed skating and freestyle skiing slopestyle and aerials. (OLYMPICS-2018-/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout)

SOCCER

FA Cup fifth round

Rochdale v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)

Tottenham target FA Cup quarters

Tottenham Hotspur, fresh from their superb Champions League fightback against Juventus on Tuesday, visit third tier strugglers Rochdale with a spot in the quarter-finals up for grabs. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

La Liga

Real Sociedad v Levante (1100)

Atletico Madrid v Athletic Club (1515)

Espanyol v Villarreal (1730)

Real Betis v Real Madrid (1945)

Atletico continue Barca chase, Madrid visit Betis

MADRID/SEVILLE - Second-placed Atletico Madrid aim to reduce the gap with Liga leaders Barcelona back to seven points when they host Athletic Bilbao, while champions Real Madrid visit Real Betis after their confidence-boosting win over Paris St Germain in the Champions League. (SOCCER-SPAIN/(PIX), expect by 1715 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Augsburg v Stuttgart (1430)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund (1700)

Dortmund continue scrap to be best of the rest

BERLIN - Fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund, who trail leaders Bayern Munich by 22 points, continue their bid to be the best of the rest in the Bundesliga when they face Borussia Moenchengladbach. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

Serie A

Torino v Juventus (1130)

Benevento v Crotone (1400)

Bologna v Sassuolo (1400)

Napoli v SPAL (1400)

Atalanta v Fiorentina (1700)

Milan v Sampdoria (1945)

Top two in action in Italy

MILAN - Serie A champions Juventus, currently in second place, visit neighbours Torino before leaders Napoli, who are one point ahead, host lowly SPAL. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 1330 GMT/8.30 AM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

ABN AMRO World Tennis

Roger Federer, who is guaranteed to become the oldest ATP world number one, will play world number five Grigor Dimitrov in the final, with a 97th career title in sight. (TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/MEN, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

Qatar Open

Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova takes on Spain’s fourth seed Garbine Muguruza in the title clash. (TENNIS-DOHA/WOMEN, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

Anderson and Querrey meet for New York title Top seeded Kevin Anderson of South African meets American Sam Querrey, the second seed, for the New York Open title. (TENNIS-NEWYORK/MEN, expect by 2245 GMT /5:45 PM ET, 350 words)

CRICKET

Trans-Tasman triangular T20 series

New Zealand v England (match six)

New Zealand and England both still have a chance to join Australia in the final of the Trans-Tasman triangular Twenty20 series with victory in the last match at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The final is at Auckland’s Eden Park on Wednesday. (CRICKET-T20-TRI/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 300 words)

South Africa v India, first Twenty20, Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa host India in the first of three Twenty20 Internationals at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. (CRICKET-T20-ZAF-IND/, by Nick Said)

RUGBY

Six Nations

England name squad for Six Nations game

LONDON - England announce an update to their squad for Saturday’s Six Nations clash away against Scotland at Murrayfield. (RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG/, expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson)

GOLF

European Tour: Oman Open

OMAN - England’s Matthew Southgate shares the lead with Joost Luiten of the Netherlands and Julien Guerrier of France going into the final round of the inaugural Oman Open. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, 300 words)

PGA Tour: Genesis Open, Pacific Palisades, California

Bubba goes for third victory at Riviera

American Bubba Watson, at 10-under 203, seeks to rebound after a fruitless 2017 as he takes a one-stroke lead over Patrick Cantlay into the final round at Riviera, where he previously has won in 2014 and 2016. (GOLF-GENESIS/, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

RALLYING

Rally Sweden

Neuville leads into the final day

STOCKHOLM - Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville was on course to win Rally Sweden after leading Citroen’s Craig Breen by 22.7 seconds with only three short stages remaining. (MOTOR-RALLY-SWEDEN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Hamlin bids for Daytona win as Patrick runs final NASCAR race

Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin start on the front row as Danica Patrick runs her final NASCAR race at the Daytona 500 at Daytona Beach, Florida. (MOTOR-NASCAR-DAYTONA/, expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Coleman chases 60 metres record

World silver medallist Christian Coleman chases the 60 metres world record as the United States use the national indoor championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico to select their team for next month’s world championships in Birmingham, England. (ATHLETICS-USA/, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

It’s Steph vs LeBron All-Star style

Teams captained by Stephen Curry and LeBron James square off in the annual NBA All-Star Games in Los Angeles. (BASKETBALL-NBA-ALLSTAR/, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 350 words)

NHL

Jets face Panthers after Penguins challenge Blue Jackets

The Winnipeg Jets, locked in a tight race for first place in the Central Division, face off with the visiting Florida Panthers and the Pittsburgh Penguins try to close the gap on Metropolitan leader Washington when they travel to the Columbus Blue Jackets in two of the seven games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)