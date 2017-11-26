Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

CRICKET

Australia v England, first test, Brisbane (to 27)

Australia to chase 170 for victory after England crumble

BRISBANE - Australia will chase 170 for victory in the first Ashes test after England crumbled to be all out for 195 in their second innings at tea on day four of the series-opening Ashes test on Sunday. (CRICKET-ASHES/, moved with update to follow, ET (PIX, TV), 600 words)

India v Sri Lanka, second test, Nagpur (to 28)

India aim to bat Sri Lanka out of second test

India resume the third day on 312-2 in their first innings and will look to bat Sri Lanka out of the second test. Cheteshwar Pujara is unbeaten on 121 while captain Virat Kohli is batting on 54. (CRICKET-TEST-IND-LKA/, expect throughout, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Southampton v Everton (1330)

Burnley v Arsenal (1400)

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City (1600)

LONDON - Manchester City can restore their eight-point lead at the top of the table with victory at Huddersfield Town while Arsenal play Burnley with both teams locked together on 22 points. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Steve Tongue, 500 words)

We will also have mini match reports on all games.

La Liga

Deportivo Coruna v Athletic Club (1100)

Real Sociedad v Las Palmas (1515)

Villarreal v Sevilla (1730)

Valencia v Barcelona (1945)

MADRID - Barcelona can go seven points clear at the top of La Liga if they beat second-placed Valencia. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2145 GMT/4.45 PM ET, by Richard Martin)

Bundesliga

Hamburg SV v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (1430)

Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1700)

Bottom club Cologne will try to secure their first league win this season when they host 14th-placed Hertha Berlin.(SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET)

Serie A

AC Milan v Torino (1400)

Genoa v AS Roma (1400)

Udinese v Napoli (1400)

Lazio v Fiorentina (1700)

Juventus v Crotone (1945)

Napoli out to return to summit against Udinese

MILAN - Napoli, leaders going into the weekend, visit Udinese where Massimo Oddo will be making his debut as coach while titleholders Juventus host lowly Crotone. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2145 GMT/ 4.45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood)

Ligue 1

Nice v Olympique Lyon (1400)

Olympique Marseille v En Avant de Guingamp (1600)

Monaco v Paris St Germain (2000)

PARIS - Champions Monaco face leaders Paris St Germain with six points separating the top two teams in Ligue 1. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

Australian Open

Unheralded Davis wins Australian Open after Day blow-up

SYDNEY - World number 1,494 Cameron Davis shot a stunning seven-under-par 64 to win the Australian Open by a stroke on Sunday after compatriot and overnight leader Jason Day’s title charge ended in a mid-round collapse. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/, moved with update to follow, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

Hong Kong Open

India’s Chawrasia eyes wire-to-wire victory

HONG KONG - SSP Chawrasia holds a one-shot lead heading into the final day of the Hong Kong Open after carding a 69 in the third round with Rafa Cabrera Bello and Wade Ormsby closing in on the leader to set up a nail-biting finish at Fanling. (GOLF-EUROPEAN-HONG KONG/, 200 words)

MOTOR RACING

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Bottas on pole for final race of the Formula One season

ABU DHABI - Valtteri Bottas starts the final race of the Formula One season on pole position with quadruple world champion Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel lines up in third place. Both titles have already been won. (MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX, TV), expect 1500GMT/10 AM ET, 500 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

TENNIS

Davis Cup final

France lead heading into final day

LILLE - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga takes on David Goffin as France take a 2-1 lead into the final day of the Davis Cup final. Lucas Pouille is set to play Steve Darcis should the tie go into a decisive fifth match. (TENNIS-DAVISCUP-FINAL/ (PIX, TV) 350 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Amlan Chakraborty)