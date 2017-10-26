Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

Man United face Spurs in crunch title clash

LONDON - It is October but Saturday's clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford is already shaping up as an early-season eliminator to challenge runaway leaders Manchester City for the Premier League title.

We continue the build-up to all the weekend Premier League games.

Major League Soccer

Houston face KC, Atlanta battle Columbus in playoffs

Houston Dynamo host Sporting Kansas City while expansion side Atlanta United host Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer's knockout round matches.

Real Madrid announce commercial strategy in China

BEIJING - Real Madrid CEO Jose Angel Sanchez, Director of Institutional Relations Emilio Butragueno and two former players, Raul and Ronaldo hold a news conference in Beijing to present the club's upcoming commercial strategy in China, followed by an interview with the CEO.

MOTOR RACING

Mexican Grand Prix

Hamilton meets the media as title beckons

MEXICO CITY - Lewis Hamilton meets the media ahead of a Mexican Grand Prix likely to see him crowned Britain's first four times world champion. The Mercedes driver need only finish fifth on Sunday.

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

NFL

Streaking Dolphins visit Ravens

The Miami Dolphins try to extend their win streak to four games when they visit the Baltimore Ravens in the opening game of Week Eight National Football League action.

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore Indoor Stadium (to 29)

Muguruza and Venus vie for semi-final spot in Singapore

SINGAPORE - White Group play concludes with a winner-take-all battle between Garbine Muguruza and Venus Williams for a place in the semi-finals. Already-qualified Karolina Pliskova takes on eliminated Jelena Ostapenko in the first match of the day.

ATP Swiss Indoors

Federer plays Paire

BASEL, Switzerland - Top seed Roger Federer, bidding to catch Rafa Nadal and finish a resurgent year as number one in the rankings, returns to action when he takes against Frenchman Benoit Paire.

GOLF

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Shanghai (to 29)

World number one Johnson looking for more WGC silverware

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson will bid for his third WGC trophy of the year when he kicks off his season in a stellar field at the HSBC Champions tournament at Sheshan Golf Club in Shanghai

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, Mississippi (to 29)

Gribble tries to defend title at Sanderson Farms

The Country Club of Jackson hosts the Sanderson Farms Championship where Cody Gribble is the defending champions.

RUGBY UNION

Jones names England squad

LONDON - Eddie Jones names England squad for November internationals.

CRICKET

South Africa v Bangladesh, Twenty20 international

BLOENFONTEIN, South Africa - After clean sweeps of the test and one-day International series, South Africa will be confident of continuing their fine form against Bangladesh in the first of two Twenty20 Internationals.

Australia’s Ashes hopefuls audition in Shield

MELBOURNE - Australia's Ashes hopefuls will hope to make statements during the Sheffield Shield series, with a battle for the number six spot and wicketkeeper positions.

OLYMPICS

Canada down US in Pyeongchang preview

BOSTON - Canada thrashed the United States 5-1 on Wednesday in a grudge match between the two teams most likely to compete for the women's ice hockey gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

NBA

Undefeated Clippers battle Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Clippers look to extend their undefeated start to the young season when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers while the Boston Celtics visit the Milwaukee Bucks in two of the five games on the schedule.

NHL

Canadiens and Coyotes try to kickstart slow campaigns

The struggling Montreal Canadiens try to kickstart what has been a slow start to the season when they host the in-form Los Angeles Kings while the Arizona Coyotes seek their first regulation win when they visit the New York Rangers in two of the 11 games on the schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.