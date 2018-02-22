Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

WINTER OLYMPICS

Vonn holds slim lead in combined event

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - America’s Lindsey Vonn had a slim lead following the downhill section of the Alpine combined, with compatriot Mikaela Shiffrin lurking in sixth as they move to the more technical slalom part of the event. There are other golds to be won in men’s slalom and nordic combined. There will be three gold medals up for grabs on the final night of short-track speed skating competition. (OLYMPICS-2018/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout)

SOCCER

Champions League

SEVILLE - Manchester United owe their fans another great Champions League occasion at Old Trafford after a long absence from the knockout stages manager Jose Mourinho has said and he pledged to give it to them against Sevilla in their last-16 second leg. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-MUN/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Richard Martin 450 words)

Europa League, last 32, second legs(1800/2005)

RB Leipzig take a 3-1 advantage over Napoli into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 clash, while Celtic hold a slender 1-0 lead over Zenit St Petersburg. We will wrap up the second leg ties. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect from 2000 GMT/ 3 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

Interview with Qatar’s World Cup Supreme Committee

QATAR - Interview with Qatar’s Supreme Committee for the 2022 World Cup. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/QATAR (PIX, TV), by Hadeel Al Sayegh)

Fans of Jerusalem club fed up with racism form new outfit

JERUSALEM - A group of Jerusalem soccer supporters who were fed up with the behaviour of their fellow fans have turned their backs on the club they followed and set up a new friendlier, more tolerant outfit. (SOCCER-ISRAEL/NORDIA (PIX, TV), by Ori Lewis, 600 words)

MOTOR RACING

Mercedes 2018 Formula One car launch

SILVERSTONE, England - Lewis Hamilton unveils the car he hopes will take him to a fifth Formula One title this season. The Briton will be joined by team mate Valtteri Bottas and key personnel for the launch, with the car also running on track. MOTOR-F1-MERCEDES/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

Ferrari Formula One car launch

Ferrari present their 2018 Formula One car online, ahead of the first pre-season test in Spain on Feb. 26 (MOTOR-F1-FERRARI/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

RUGBY

England name team to face Scotland

LONDON - England name their team to take on Scotland in the Six Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday, followed by a news conference with coach Eddie Jones. (RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG/ (PIX), expect by 0915 GMT/4:15 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson)

Ireland name team to face Wales

DUBLIN - Ireland hold a news conference to name their side to take on Wales in the Six Nations (RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRE/, expect by 1330 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Padraic Halpin, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens (to 25)

Thomas, Fowler head strong field at PGA National

Reigning Player of the Year Justin Thomas and defending champion Rickie Fowler head a strong field that includes Tiger Woods, four-times major winner Rory McIlroy and Masters champion Sergio Garcia for the opening round at PGA National. (GOLF-HONDA/, expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM, 400 words)

NBA

Cavs battle Wizards, Warriors host Clippers LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Washington Wizards while the Los Angeles Clippers battle the reigning champion Golden State Warriors is two of the six games as the National Basketball Association returns from a week-long All-Star break. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 300 words)

NHL

Lightning visit Sens, Predators host Sharks

The Tampa Bay Lightning try to pad their lead atop the Eastern Conference when they visit the Ottawa Senators while the Central Division-leading Nashville Predators host the San Jose Sharks in two of the 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)