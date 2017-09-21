Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, Sept 21

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

SPORT

Investment in women fuels professional dreams in Australia

MELBOURNE - Having once washed her sports bras in the sinks of cheap hotel rooms to save money, Australia striker Lisa De Vanna is now relishing the good times as a surge of investment transforms women’s professional sport in the country. (SPORT-AUSTRALIA/WOMEN, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 800 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We will bring you all the latest news ahead of the weekend’s Premier League matches with our Showcase game featuring Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)

BASEBALL

Cubs battle rival Cardinals, Astros host White Sox

The reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs, clinging to a slim led atop the National League Central, host the division rival St. Louis Cardinals while the American League West-leading Houston Astros host the Chicago White Sox in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

CYCLING

UCI presidential election

BERGEN, Norway - Briton Brian Cookson is seeking a second term as president of the International Cycling Union (UCI) and faces the challenge of France’s David Lappartient in Thursday’s election. (CYCLING-UCI/, expect by 1330 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

TENNIS

Pan Pacific Open (to 24)

Defending champions Wozniacki headlines action

TOKYO - Third seed Caroline Wozniacki will headline Thursday’s action with the defending champion taking on American Shelby Rogers. Local wild card Kurumi Nara will clash with Caroline Garcia in another match. (TENNIS-PANPACIFIC/, expect by 1130 GMT/7:30 AM ET, 350 words)

DOPING

New Russian anti-doping agency chief talks to Reuters

MOSCOW - Yury Ganus, the new director general of Russia’s suspended national anti-doping agency RUSADA, talks to Reuters in an interview. (SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-RUSADA (INTERVIEW), by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, 600 words)

CRICKET

India v Australia, 2nd ODI

Rain threat looms over Kolkata ODI

KOLKATA - The threat of rain looms over the second second one-dayer between India and Australia at Eden Gardens. The hosts lead the five-match series 1-0. (CRICKET-ODI-IND-AUS/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 400 words)

England v West Indies - 2nd ODI

NOTTINGHAM, England - West Indies will be keen to bounce back at Trent Bridge after being outplayed in the opening match of the series. (CRICKET-ODI-ENG-WIN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Martyn Herman)

RUGBY

Super Rugby fixtures for 2018 season released

SYDNEY - The fixtures for the 2018 Super Rugby season, when the mainly southern hemisphere competitions reverts to 15 teams with the loss of the Western Force, Cheetahs and Kings, are released. (RUGBY-SUPER/FIXTURES, expect by 0630 GMT/2.30 AM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

Spieth headlines elite field of 30 in season finale

Top seeds Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are in the final pairing for the first round of the elite 30-man Tour Championship at East Lake as the PGA Tour’s season-ending event kicks off with players in search of the prestigious title as well as the $10 million bonus awarded to the winner of the FedExCup. (GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)