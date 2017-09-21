Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, Sept 21

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:
Investment in women fuels professional dreams in Australia
MELBOURNE - Having once washed her sports bras in the sinks of cheap hotel rooms to save money, Australia striker Lisa De Vanna is now relishing the good times as a surge of investment transforms women’s professional sport in the country. (SPORT-AUSTRALIA/WOMEN, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 800 words)
Premier League
We will bring you all the latest news ahead of the weekend’s Premier League matches with our Showcase game featuring Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)
Cubs battle rival Cardinals, Astros host White Sox
The reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs, clinging to a slim led atop the National League Central, host the division rival St. Louis Cardinals while the American League West-leading Houston Astros host the Chicago White Sox in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
UCI presidential election
BERGEN, Norway - Briton Brian Cookson is seeking a second term as president of the International Cycling Union (UCI) and faces the challenge of France’s David Lappartient in Thursday’s election. (CYCLING-UCI/, expect by 1330 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)
Pan Pacific Open (to 24)
Defending champions Wozniacki headlines action
TOKYO - Third seed Caroline Wozniacki will headline Thursday’s action with the defending champion taking on American Shelby Rogers. Local wild card Kurumi Nara will clash with Caroline Garcia in another match. (TENNIS-PANPACIFIC/, expect by 1130 GMT/7:30 AM ET, 350 words)
New Russian anti-doping agency chief talks to Reuters
MOSCOW - Yury Ganus, the new director general of Russia’s suspended national anti-doping agency RUSADA, talks to Reuters in an interview. (SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-RUSADA (INTERVIEW), by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, 600 words)
India v Australia, 2nd ODI
Rain threat looms over Kolkata ODI
KOLKATA - The threat of rain looms over the second second one-dayer between India and Australia at Eden Gardens. The hosts lead the five-match series 1-0. (CRICKET-ODI-IND-AUS/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 400 words)
England v West Indies - 2nd ODI
NOTTINGHAM, England - West Indies will be keen to bounce back at Trent Bridge after being outplayed in the opening match of the series. (CRICKET-ODI-ENG-WIN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Martyn Herman)
Super Rugby fixtures for 2018 season released
SYDNEY - The fixtures for the 2018 Super Rugby season, when the mainly southern hemisphere competitions reverts to 15 teams with the loss of the Western Force, Cheetahs and Kings, are released. (RUGBY-SUPER/FIXTURES, expect by 0630 GMT/2.30 AM ET, 300 words)
Spieth headlines elite field of 30 in season finale
Top seeds Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are in the final pairing for the first round of the elite 30-man Tour Championship at East Lake as the PGA Tour’s season-ending event kicks off with players in search of the prestigious title as well as the $10 million bonus awarded to the winner of the FedExCup. (GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)
Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury