Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Champions League

Group H

APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) v Tottenham Hotspur (England) (1845)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1845)

Tottenham Hotspur travel to APOEL Nicosia for the first time in European competition looking to build on their impressive win against Borussia Dortmund in the opening group game. APOEL have never kept a clean sheet at home in the group stage of the Champions League. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-TOT-APO/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Real Madrid will be out to secure their first in Dortmund. Real have lost three of six away matches against Borussia Dortmund and drawn the other three. They are under additional pressure after their lacklustre start in La Liga, lying fifth. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-MAD/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Group G

Monaco (France) v Porto (Portugal) (1845)

Besiktas (Turkey) v RB Leipzig (Germany) (1845)

Group F

Manchester City (England) v Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)(1845)

Napoli (Italy) v Feyenoord (Netherlands) (1845)

MANCHESTER - Premier League leaders Manchester City go into their home match against Shakhtar Donetsk having scored 21 league goals this season, conceding only twice. Shakhtar have lost all four of their previous Champions League visits to England but won their opening match 2-1 against Napoli. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-SHA/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

NAPLES - Napoli and Feyenoord both seek their first point of the group phase. While Napoli narrowly lost in Ukraine in their opener, Feyenoord were hammered at home by Manchester City a fortnight ago in a rude reminder as they returned to the competition for the first time in more than a decade. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-FEY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Group E

Sevilla (Spain) v Maribor (Slovenia) (1845)

Spartak Moscow (Russia) v Liverpool (England) (1845)

MOSCOW - German goalkeeper Loris Karius will hope to prove he should be Liverpool’s number one when he starts in their Champions League match against Spartak Moscow. Juergen Klopp’s side have kept just two clean sheets in their last 10 matches. Both teams drew their opening group games. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-SPA/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Champions League

We continue the build-up to Wednesday’s second round of group matches in Europe’s premier club competition. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect throughout)

NFL

Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests

PHOENIX - Two National Football League teams largely steered clear of a controversy over national anthem protests that have ensnared U.S. President Donald Trump and threatened to damage the game’s popularity, staging a “moment of unity” on Monday instead. (USA-TRUMP/SPORTS (UPDATE 9, PIX, TV) moved)

Dallas rebound from Denver drubbing with win over Cardinals

Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes and Ezekiel Elliot ran for a score as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Arizona Cardinals 28-17. (FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-DAL/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

GOLF

Players tune up Liberty National for biennial event

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Respective captains Nick Price (International team) and Steve Stricker (United States) talk about their preparations for the biennial team event that starts on Thursday at Liberty National, where the Americans are hot favourites to continue their perfect 6-0-0 home record against an International team comprised of players from the rest of the world, except for Europe. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Davies, Sale and Vargas eye share of MLB lead for wins

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Zach Davies, Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale and Kansas City Royals left-hander Jason Vargas each seek an MLB-leading 18th win of the season when they take the mound against the Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers, respectively, in three of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)